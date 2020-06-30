Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $559.55

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $559.55 and traded as low as $378.58. Ricardo shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 18,970 shares trading hands.

RCDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 559.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

