Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 40

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 40 ($0.49) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

LON RBG opened at GBX 24.55 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Revolution Bars Group has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

