Reviewing InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) & Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

This table compares InPlay Oil and Pioneer Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.19 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million 0.00 -$63.90 million ($0.81) -0.03

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InPlay Oil and Pioneer Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -185.12% -43.92% -21.69% Pioneer Energy Services -11.12% -49.14% -8.81%

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services beats InPlay Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.