Return Energy (CVE:SDE) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Firstegy

Return Energy (CVE:SDE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
CVE:SDE opened at C$2.99 on Friday. Return Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$3.00.
Return Energy Company Profile
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Return Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Return Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.