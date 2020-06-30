Return Energy (CVE:SDE) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Firstegy

Return Energy (CVE:SDE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:SDE opened at C$2.99 on Friday. Return Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$3.00.

Return Energy Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

