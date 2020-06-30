Return Energy (CVE:SDE) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reissued their buy rating on shares of Return Energy (CVE:SDE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of SDE stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. Return Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$3.00.
About Return Energy
