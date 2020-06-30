Restaurant Group’s (RTN) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 57 ($0.70) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 92.20 ($1.13).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

LON:RTN opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The company has a market cap of $284.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.06).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.