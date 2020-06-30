Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

QSR stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

