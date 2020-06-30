Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cancom (COK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cancom (ETR: COK) recently:

6/25/2020 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Cancom was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Cancom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/18/2020 – Cancom was given a new €61.00 ($68.54) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cancom was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cancom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

COK opened at €47.16 ($52.99) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93. Cancom SE has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($66.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

