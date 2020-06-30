Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 740 ($9.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 925 ($11.38) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 697 ($8.58) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 891 ($10.96) to GBX 482 ($5.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.89) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 671.55 ($8.26).

RDW stock opened at GBX 462.40 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 475.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.44. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 293 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.76 ($10.47).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

