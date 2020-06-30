Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 8,400 ($103.37) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,700 ($70.15).
RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 6,300 ($77.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($60.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($86.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($89.84) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,033.16 ($86.55).
Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,420 ($91.31) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,042.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,386.60. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
