Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 8,400 ($103.37) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,700 ($70.15).

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 6,300 ($77.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($60.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($86.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($89.84) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,033.16 ($86.55).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,420 ($91.31) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,042.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,386.60. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

