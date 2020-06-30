Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Osram Licht (OSR)

Osram Licht (FRA: OSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/29/2020 – Osram Licht was given a new €42.25 ($47.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Osram Licht was given a new €42.20 ($47.42) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Osram Licht was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Osram Licht was given a new €34.00 ($38.20) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Osram Licht was given a new €42.20 ($47.42) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Osram Licht was given a new €42.25 ($47.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Osram Licht stock opened at €42.30 ($47.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.47. Osram Licht AG has a 52 week low of €54.80 ($61.57) and a 52 week high of €79.42 ($89.24).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

