RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RDI Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.35).

Shares of RDI stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 6.09. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.22 ($1.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.96.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

