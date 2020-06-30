Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $2.30 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Range Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 12,460,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 613,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,141,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 5,284,485 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,300,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 536,787 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

