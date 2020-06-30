Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post $648.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.00 million and the highest is $700.17 million. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

