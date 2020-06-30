R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.55

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and traded as high as $59.90. R.E.A. shares last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 50,322 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

In related news, insider Michael St. Clair- George purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($31,380.75).

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2017, its planted area comprised approximately 44,094 hectares. In addition, the company is involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

