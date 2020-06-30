Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stake Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,733,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 147,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,737. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $636.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.71. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

