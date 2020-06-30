Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.29. Quest Resource shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 23,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Quest Resource worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

