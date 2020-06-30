Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $7,236,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $196,688,000 after acquiring an additional 633,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 431,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 180,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

