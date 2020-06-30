Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRI. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $76.63 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after acquiring an additional 385,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,466,000 after acquiring an additional 628,147 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $175,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

