ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.15

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and traded as high as $43.37. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 99,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $996,000.

