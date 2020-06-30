Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 10,800.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Pro-Dex worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDEX shares. TheStreet cut Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pro-Dex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Pro-Dex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

