Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.54. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 32,000 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $352.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.
Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Polymet Mining (TSE:POM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.
