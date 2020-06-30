Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.54. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 32,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $352.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polymet Mining news, Director David Bruce Dreisinger sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$27,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,356.20. Insiders have sold a total of 105,115 shares of company stock valued at $56,965 in the last quarter.

About Polymet Mining (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.