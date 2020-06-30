Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 226,100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226,100 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average is $170.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

