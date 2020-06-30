Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

PLNT opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $9,740,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 631.6% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 310.1% in the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after buying an additional 970,550 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,039.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.