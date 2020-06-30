Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

