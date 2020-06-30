Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPC. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

