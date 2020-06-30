Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.66

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and traded as high as $56.07. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 113,536 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

In other news, insider Stephane Gibon acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,381.74). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,099 ($50.44) per share, with a total value of £8,607,900 ($10,593,034.70). Insiders acquired a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $864,690,000 over the last quarter.

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

