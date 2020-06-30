Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 31 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Petropavlovsk has a 1-year low of GBX 9.02 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.55 ($0.43). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

