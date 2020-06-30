Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 344.91 ($4.24).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran bought 37,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £80,405.37 ($98,948.28). Also, insider David Davies bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £199.60 ($245.63) per share, for a total transaction of £499,998 ($615,306.42).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.47. The company has a market cap of $620.57 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 460.30 ($5.66).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

