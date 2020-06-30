Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5 ($0.06) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.06) target price (down from GBX 6 ($0.07)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petra Diamonds has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The company has a market cap of $18.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.68 ($0.28).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

