Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDL has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Petra Diamonds to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.06) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.06) price objective (down from GBX 6 ($0.07)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

PDL opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.68 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.85.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

