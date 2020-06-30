Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.67

Shares of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $29.77. Perpetual shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 280,920 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$34.19.

Perpetual Company Profile (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

