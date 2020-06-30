Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,450 ($42.46) to GBX 4,120 ($50.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,260 ($40.12) to GBX 3,550 ($43.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,468.40 ($42.68).

GNS opened at GBX 3,486 ($42.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,460 ($30.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,760 ($46.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,357.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,254.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.52.

In related news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($44.43), for a total value of £270,750 ($333,189.76).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

