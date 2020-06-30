Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 240 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 351 ($4.32).

In other news, insider Peter Mawson acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £7,232 ($8,899.83). Also, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £152,750 ($187,976.86).

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

