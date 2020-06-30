PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.18. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 25,800 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%.
PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
See Also: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.