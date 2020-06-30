PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.18. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 25,800 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PCM Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PCM Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PCM Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PCM Fund by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

