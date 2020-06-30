Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PE opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

PE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

