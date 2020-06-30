Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,116.37

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,116.37 and traded as low as $1,944.00. Pantheon International shares last traded at $1,968.00, with a volume of 24,347 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,954.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,116.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.