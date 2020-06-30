Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.61% of Palatin Technologies worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 128,531 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.21.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

