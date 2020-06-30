PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.90 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to post $235.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.98 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $354.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,220 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 977,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,052 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.