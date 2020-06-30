P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.81

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $4.94. P & F Industries shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 9,186 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Get P & F Industries alerts:

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.