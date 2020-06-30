Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at UBS Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVV. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ovintiv to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital lowered Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $3,728,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

