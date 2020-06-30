Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $2.49. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 24,400 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $18.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Optical Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

