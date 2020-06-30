Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.48. Opsens shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Opsens from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

