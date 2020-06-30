OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $267.27

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.27 and traded as low as $252.00. OneSavings Bank shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 204,667 shares.

OSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.94) target price (down from GBX 390 ($4.80)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSavings Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.04).

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.20.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

