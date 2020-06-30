Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.59. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 93,674 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.01). Analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

