On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut On The Beach Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 430 ($5.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 393.33 ($4.84).

OTB opened at GBX 302 ($3.72) on Monday. On The Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.60 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.15). The stock has a market cap of $459.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

