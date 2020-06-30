On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTB. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 430 ($5.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered On The Beach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.33 ($4.84).

Shares of On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.50 million and a PE ratio of 25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.25. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.15).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

