Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

