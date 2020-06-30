Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. UBS Group cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

