Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $11.81. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 14,422 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 38.5% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 105,467 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

